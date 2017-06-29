Tonya Evinger on Stepping up to Face Cris Cyborg: ‘I’m Not a Puss’

Tonya Evinger isn’t showing fear ahead of her bout with Cris Cyborg.

Cyborg was originally matched up with Megan Anderson in a bout that would crown a new women’s featherweight champion at UFC 214 on July 29. Personal issues forced Anderson off the card and now Evinger is taking her place.

The Invicta FC bantamweight title holder told MMAFighting.com that she won’t be an easy out against Cyborg:

“I think I’m her biggest challenge to date. I’m not taking anything away from any of them other girls. All of them are good in their own right. It’s just my style, anyway. I think I’m gonna be the toughest challenge for her.”

Evinger went on to explain why she has no fear of stepping inside the Octagon with Cyborg.

“You know what? I’m not a puss. I know it’s a struggle to get to 145 for her. I know what it is. It doesn’t matter, man. I’ll go home and I’ll regret this for the rest of my life. ‘I could have beat her, maybe. I don’t know. Maybe I should have took the fight. Why was I such a puss?’ I was scared to fight at 145? That’s not me, man. I’m not saying I’m gonna go out there and fight at 170 pounds tomorrow or the next fight or anything like that, but [145] is realistic. This ain’t too far off.”