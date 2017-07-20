Tonya Evinger Talks About de Randamie Avoiding Title Defense

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Tonya Evinger
Image Credit: Invicta FC

The message is clear, Tonya Evinger doesn’t back down from challenges.

For years, Evinger has been proving herself outside of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). She reigned as Invicta FC’s bantamweight title holder. “Triple Threat” has gone 10-0, 1 NC in her last 11 outings.

While personal issues knocked Megan Anderson out of her UFC 214 title bout with Cris Cyborg, Evinger’s signing with the UFC can be traced back to Germaine de Randamie being stripped of her women’s featherweight title. “The Iron Lady” refused to fight Cyborg.

During a recent appearance on Flo Combat‘s Top Turtle podcast, Evinger gave her thoughts on the situation with de Randamie:

“I think when you’re champion you should fight everybody that’s put in front of you. You’re the champion, you’re supposed to be the best there is. That’s how I live my career, and I think that’s probably how Cyborg lives her career; we fight everybody who’s put in front of us.”

She went on to say that Cyborg’s past issues with drug tests won’t deter her from wanting to fight for UFC gold.

“People have popped for all kinds of stuff, and not just Cris, several girls in the sport for many different reasons and many guys for many different reasons,” Evinger said. “At the end of the day, she’s in the division, she’s fighting, she signed with the UFC, and she’s passing her drug tests now. Bring up the past and old reasons isn’t going to deter me from fighting her.”

Latest MMA News

Conor McGregor

Paulie Malignaggi Explains What McGregor Has to do to Beat Mayweather

0
What can Conor McGregor do to overcome Floyd Mayweather? Paulie Malignaggi has an idea. On Aug. 26, McGregor and Mayweather will enter the boxing ring...
Kevin Lee

UFC Lightweight Kevin Lee Doesn’t View Conor McGregor as a Racist

0
Kevin Lee isn't crying foul over the Conor McGregor controversy. McGregor took some flak over his antics during his tour with Floyd Mayweather. The tour...
Jon Jones Daniel Cormier

Jon Jones Reveals How he & Daniel Cormier Can Make Peace

0
Jon Jones has one condition if he and Daniel Cormier are to end their animosity after UFC 214. On July 29, Jones will challenge Cormier...
Tonya Evinger

Tonya Evinger Talks About de Randamie Avoiding Title Defense

0
The message is clear, Tonya Evinger doesn't back down from challenges. For years, Evinger has been proving herself outside of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)....
Paul Felder

Paul Felder Enjoys Commentary Role on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series

0
After having a rough week in his personal life, Paul Felder still has a lot to smile about. Felder recently lost his father close to...
Load more