Tonya Evinger Wants to ‘Prove a Lot of People Wrong’ at UFC 214

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Tonya Evinger
Image Credit: Invicta FC

Tonya Evinger has her doubters, but she’s looking to prove all of them wrong.

This Saturday night (July 29), Evinger will compete for the vacant Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight title. Her opponent will be Cris Cyborg, who hasn’t lost a professional mixed martial arts bout since May 2005.

During the UFC 214 pre-fight press conference, “Triple Threat” said she’s hoping to shock the world in her first UFC bout (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’m willing to take any fight. I’m here to work and prove that I’m the best. … I think I’m going to put on a show and prove a lot of people wrong and hopefully come out with the win.”

She expressed her joy in finally being a part of the UFC, something she had been striving to do in her 25-fight career.

“To be honest, I’m just happy to be here. I feel like this is definitely my time in my career. I think I’m at the top of my game. I think the beginning of my career, it took me a while to catch on and figure out what kind of fighter I am. I definitely think this is the right time, and the right spot.”

Latest MMA News

Tonya Evinger

Tonya Evinger Wants to ‘Prove a Lot of People Wrong’ at UFC 214

0
Tonya Evinger has her doubters, but she's looking to prove all of them wrong. This Saturday night (July 29), Evinger will compete for the vacant...
Jon Jones Daniel Cormier

Chael Sonnen Thinks Jon Jones Easily Beats Cormier in Rematch

0
Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones will become a champion once again this Saturday night (July 29). Jones will challenge Daniel Cormier for the Ultimate Fighting...
Daniel Cormier

Jon Jones Out to Make Daniel Cormier Cry Again at UFC 214

0
Daniel Cormier's tears are music to Jon Jones' ears. Jones and Cormier will finally have their rematch this Saturday night (July 29) inside the Honda...
video

Claudia Gadelha-Jessica Andrade Targeted for UFC Fight Night 117: Japan

0
UFC strawweight contenders Claudia Gadelha and Jessica Andrade made it known on social media that they are interested in squaring off. And UFC officials took...
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping: ‘Maybe GSP, Maybe Nick Diaz’ Next For UFC Champion

0
UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping honestly doesn't know who he'll fight next. Bisping, who has been sidelined since a win last year vs. Dan Henderson,...
Load more