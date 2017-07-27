Tonya Evinger Wants to ‘Prove a Lot of People Wrong’ at UFC 214

Tonya Evinger has her doubters, but she’s looking to prove all of them wrong.

This Saturday night (July 29), Evinger will compete for the vacant Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight title. Her opponent will be Cris Cyborg, who hasn’t lost a professional mixed martial arts bout since May 2005.

During the UFC 214 pre-fight press conference, “Triple Threat” said she’s hoping to shock the world in her first UFC bout (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’m willing to take any fight. I’m here to work and prove that I’m the best. … I think I’m going to put on a show and prove a lot of people wrong and hopefully come out with the win.”

She expressed her joy in finally being a part of the UFC, something she had been striving to do in her 25-fight career.

“To be honest, I’m just happy to be here. I feel like this is definitely my time in my career. I think I’m at the top of my game. I think the beginning of my career, it took me a while to catch on and figure out what kind of fighter I am. I definitely think this is the right time, and the right spot.”