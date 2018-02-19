Top Contender Calls Out Michael Bisping For Next Fight

Derek Brunson is willing to take on former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping in his next fight.

Bisping is nearing retirement after two consecutive stoppage losses in the span of three weeks last November.

Bisping has gone on record by stating that he would like to have his final fight in London. Ironically, the promotion is slated to return to England on March 17 for UFC Fight Night 127 at The O2 Arena. However, when tickets went on sale for the event, Bisping noted on his official Twitter account that he would not be fighting at the event despite the fact that he was rumored to fight fellow former champion Rashad Evans in a rematch at the UFC’s London event.

Evans even went on record by stating that Bisping’s “contract problems” resulted in the cancellation of the potential fight.

This leads us to Brunson tweeting out a challenge directed at Bisping. Despite the callout, he did not specify when he wants the fight to take place. He wrote the following:

“I gotta go to the Fox studio to find @bisping I see. You’re ranked 6, I’m ranked 7. Let’s exchange @AliAbdelaziz00 @Mickmaynard2 @ufc @danawhite.”

Brunson is on a decent streak in his last three fights, putting up a record of 2-1. He picked up KO wins over Dan Kelly and Lyoto Machida, but he lost via TKO against Ronaldo Souza in Charlotte last month.

On the flip side, Bisping is coming off two straight stoppage losses. First came against former welterweight and middleweight champ Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217 last November. Then to Kelvin Gastelum in Shanghai, China just three weeks later. Whoever Bisping fights next, the belief is that it would be the final fight of his career.

