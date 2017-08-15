Top Referee “Removed From Consideration” For Mayweather vs. McGregor

Kenny Bayless, the referee who has overseen many of Floyd Mayweather’s biggest bouts, has been “removed” from the panel of potential officials

Bayless, it was judged, was not deemed eligible for the bout due to comments he made pertaining to the bout prior to its finalization last month.

NSAC executive director Bob Bennett confirmed (via LATimes) that Bayless had effectively talked himself out of consideration (you can watch that interview above) due to disclosing his opinion on the bout.

“Conor McGregor had nothing to do with Kenny Bayless’ removal. Kenny Bayless was removed from being considered because of the comment. Based on his comment — he shouldn’t be talking to the media unless it’s something mundane, like about how an official works. He was removed long before McGregor said anything.”

“Kenny’s an outstanding referee. I don’t think he’s prejudiced toward Mayweather or anyone else, but the fact he made the statement that the event shouldn’t be going on makes him ineligible to be considered as the referee.”

Conor McGregor and his team will be very happy with this news.