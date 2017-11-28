Tecia Torres is Targeting a Title Shot Against New Champ Rose Namajunas

Following a series of fights which fell apart against Michelle Waterson, Torres believes that her fight this weekend against “The Karate Hottie” has come at the right time

With a win, Torres believes she can earn herself a shot at Rose Namajunas’ strawweight title:

“I’m pretty excited to fight [Waterson],” says the ‘Tiny Tornado,’ when interviewed by Bloody Elbow. “We were supposed to fight a year and a half ago but she got injured. I stepped in short notice to fight her another time and she got injured again. So it’s just been a little back and forth, but I think that it’s going to be a fun fight. I’m excited to have it.

“I grew up point sparring and that’s where I get a lot my movement and my quickness,” says Torres, who tried kickboxing before entering MMA. “I definitely go into each fight wanting to strike a whole lot, but since I have been learning a lot of wrestling, I’ve been wanting to do that, too. Now people tend to think that I’m a wrestler, but I’m really not. I’m a striker. Against Michelle, I’d like to keep it standing. I’d like for it to be a back and forth battle, but with me on the offensive more than her.”

While Torres and Namajunas have a backstory which goes back to their days as Invicta fighters and includes a win for “Thug Rose” under the UFC banner, the 28-year-old believes that a title fight may be on the cards, given the narrative:

“It’s funny, when we first fought in Invicta, they said that one day we’d fight for the title and I truly believe that one day we will fight for a title. I think Rose is an amazing athlete. I think she’s going to be a good ambassador for the women at 115lbs and I’m happy that she got that title and I think she deserves it. This sport is a business and we all want the same thing, so obviously I want that title, but I’m focused on Michelle right now.”