Travis Browne Returns, Faces Aleksei Oleinik at UFC 213

Fresh off his engagement to Ronda Rousey, Travis Browne will step back inside the Octagon this July to face Aleksei Oleinik at UFC 213.

Browne (18-6-1) has fallen on hard times, losing three straight and five of his last seven overall. In February, he was knocked out by Derrick Lewis after a September decision defeat to former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum.

The Hawaiian, who proposed to Rousey after the Lewis fight, has also lost to former champions Cain Velasquez, Andrei Arlovski and Werdum again since starting his career 16-1-1.

Oleinik (51-10-1) submitted Viktor Pesta in past January, improving his Octagon mark to 3-1. The lone loss was a majority decision last summer to Daniel Omielanczuk.

UFC 213 takes place July 8 from Las Vegas and features female bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes defending her title vs. Valentina Shevchenko.