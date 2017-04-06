Travis Browne vs. Aleksei Oleinik in The Works For UFC 213 on July 8

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Travis Browne
Image Credit: Alex Trautwig/Getty Images

Travis Browne’s next bout may take place in three months.

Sources close to the situation have informed MMAFighting.com that the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is looking to match Browne up against Aleksei Oleinik at UFC 213. The event is set to take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 8.

Browne has found himself in a three-fight skid. He has suffered losses at the hands of former UFC heavyweight champions Cain Velasquez and Fabricio Werdum. He was recently knocked out by Derrick Lewis back in February. “Hapa” hasn’t earned a victory since Jan. 2016 against Matt Mitrione, who has since fought twice for Bellator.

Oleinik recently pulled off the first Ezekiel choke submission in UFC history. That occurred back in January in a bout against Viktor Pesta. “The Boa Constrictor” has gone 12-1 in his last 13 fights. His only loss in that stretch was to Daniel Omielanczuk by majority decision. In his current stretch, Oleinik has secured 10 submission wins.

Also on tap for UFC 213 is another heavyweight tilt between two men who know each other very well. Werdum and Alistair Overeem are reportedly set for a third clash at the event. Werdum defeated Overeem in Pride Fighting Championships (Pride FC), while “The Reem” took a unanimous decision over “Vai Cavalo” under the Strikeforce banner.

A welterweight clash has been confirmed and will be featured on the UFC 213 card. Former UFC welterweight kingpin Robbie Lawler will go one-on-one with Donald Cerrone.

