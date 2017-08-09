Trevor Smith to Welcome M-1 Champion Ramazan Emeev at UFC Fight Night 118

By
Dana Becker
-

M-1 Global middleweight champion Ramazan Emeev will make his Octagon debut later this year at UFC Fight Night 118 vs. veteran Trevor Smith.

Emeev (15-3) is a 30-year-old from Russia who has won four in a row – including victories over Maiquel Falcao, Luigi Fioravanti and Vyacheslav Vasilevsky. He is 12-1 over his last 13 pro fights.

Smith (15-7) has fought nice times under the UFC banner, going 5-4. In May, he defeated Chris Camozzi to improve to 3-1 over his last four.

UFC Fight Night 118 takes place October 21 from Gdnask, Poland and streams live on UFC Fight Pass. MMA-Today first reported the bout.

