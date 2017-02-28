Trio of Bouts Added to UFC Stockholm

By
Jay Anderson
-
0

The UFC’s return to Stockholm, Sweden this May is starting to take shape. The promotion, who had previously announced a headlining fight between Sweden’s own Alexander Gustafsson and Brazil’s Glover Teixeira, confirmed three new fights had been added to the card Tuesday.

First on the docket, another Swede, Magnus Cedenblad (14-5) faces Chris Camozzi (24-12) at middleweight. Cedenblad had run up a four fight winning streak in the UFC’s tumultuous middleweight waters prior to being knocked out by Jack Marshman at UFC Fight Night 99 this past November. Camozzi, meanwhile, has lost two straight, most recently dropping a decision to Dan Kelly at UFC Fight Night 101, also in November. Camozzi has lost two straight in this, his third stint in the UFC. He’s 3-3 in his current run with the promotion.

At heavyweight, Denmark’s Christian Colombo (8-2-1) will meet Poland’s Damian Grabowski, with “Godzilla” looking for his first win in the promotion following a debut draw and recent loss to Luis Henrique Barbosa de Oliveira. Grabowski, meanwhile, a former M-1 heavyweight champ, has lost both his UFC fights this far, and is looking to avoid a cut in the promotion.

Rounding out the trio of newly announced bouts is Jack Hermansson (14-3) taking on Alex Nicholson (7-3).

UFC Stockholm, otherwise known as UFC Fight Night 109, will go down May 28, 2017 in Stockholm, Sweden at the Ericsson Globe.

