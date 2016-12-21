Trip to Disney Isn’t Reason Max Holloway Can’t Fight At UFC 208

Max Holloway’s manager, Brian Butler of SuckerPunch Entertainment, cleared the air regarding why the interim UFC featherweight champion cannot compete at UFC 208 in February.
And it has nothing to do with a planned trip to Disney or spending more time with his family over the holidays.
Instead, “Blessed” suffered a foot injury and will be out of training for at least six weeks.
#MMAnews FACT 1: This is the reason @blessedmma is not able to turn around and fight Aldo on Feb 11th. FACT 2: X-rays show re-injured the same injury he suffered in the 1st rnd of his fight with Conor. FACT 3: Doctors say no impact or training for 6 weeks. FACT 4: Max did not know about the potential fight date with Aldo until Dana told him in the cage and adrenaline was still pumping so this injury was not felt until after the events activities ended. FACT 5: Max has no hesitations in fighting Aldo and will do so when he can. #teamblessed #represented
Holloway and Jose Aldo have gone back-and-forth in interviews and on social media since Holloway defeated Anthony Pettis to win his share of the title. Both have called into question the other fighter regarding a bout.