Trip to Disney Isn’t Reason Max Holloway Can’t Fight At UFC 208

Max Holloway’s manager, Brian Butler of SuckerPunch Entertainment, cleared the air regarding why the interim UFC featherweight champion cannot compete at UFC 208 in February.

And it has nothing to do with a planned trip to Disney or spending more time with his family over the holidays.

Instead, “Blessed” suffered a foot injury and will be out of training for at least six weeks.

Holloway and Jose Aldo have gone back-and-forth in interviews and on social media since Holloway defeated Anthony Pettis to win his share of the title. Both have called into question the other fighter regarding a bout.