Triple H Extends Offer to Have Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather on RAW

If Triple H has his way, then Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather will appear in a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) ring face-to-face.

It’s no secret that everyone is paying attention to the McGregor-Mayweather match-up scheduled for Aug. 26. This includes the WWE, who is trying capitalize on the hype train.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Triple H discussed the bout (via SEScoops.com):

“Can a world-class boxer, probably the best ever, can he stand in the ring with an MMA guy? And can that MMA guy bring his striking skills up to the level of somebody like Floyd Mayweather?”

“The King of Kings” then went on to invite both men to appear on an episode of RAW.

“You say it is sports entertainment and, if they want to really showcase what they can do, I would invite both guys to come to Monday Night Raw. There is no bigger platform that they could have to show the world and tell the world, who they are, and why they are the man.”