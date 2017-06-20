Triple H Extends Offer to Have Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather on RAW

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather Raw

If Triple H has his way, then Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather will appear in a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) ring face-to-face.

It’s no secret that everyone is paying attention to the McGregor-Mayweather match-up scheduled for Aug. 26. This includes the WWE, who is trying capitalize on the hype train.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Triple H discussed the bout (via SEScoops.com):

“Can a world-class boxer, probably the best ever, can he stand in the ring with an MMA guy? And can that MMA guy bring his striking skills up to the level of somebody like Floyd Mayweather?”

“The King of Kings” then went on to invite both men to appear on an episode of RAW.

“You say it is sports entertainment and, if they want to really showcase what they can do, I would invite both guys to come to Monday Night Raw. There is no bigger platform that they could have to show the world and tell the world, who they are, and why they are the man.”

Latest MMA News

Mauricio Shogun Rua

Shogun Rua Offers Advice to Wanderlei Silva Ahead of Bellator NYC

0
Mauricio Rua wants Wanderlei Silva to steer clear of the mistakes he made against Chael Sonnen. "Shogun" fought Sonnen back in Aug. 2013. Sonnen submitted...
Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather Raw

Triple H Extends Offer to Have Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather on RAW

0
If Triple H has his way, then Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather will appear in a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) ring face-to-face. It's no secret...
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson Says He’s a Company Man Who Wants to be Treated Right

0
Tony Ferguson says he's all in with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), but would like to be treated better. Ferguson hasn't competed since Nov. 2016...
Conor McGregor

Quote: Mayweather Will Knock McGregor Out in Three Rounds or Less

0
You won't find out many boxing coaches outside of Conor McGregor's camp that believe "Notorious" can beat Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match. Angelo Reyes...
video

Former Boxing World Champ Calls for August Meeting with Nate Diaz

0
Adrien Broner, who is set to face unbeaten WBC lightweight champion Mikey Garcia on July 29 in a non-title fight, is interested in returning...
video

UFC Fight Night 112 Primer Featuring Kevin Lee vs. James Moontasri

0
Back in 2015, Kevin Lee and James Moontasri shared the Octagon at UFC Fight Night: Mir vs. Duffee. Less than three minutes into the fight,...
video

UFC Champ Stipe Miocic Responds to Boxing Champion Anthony Joshua

1
UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic stated his desire to square off with boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua as part of the August Conor McGregor-Floyd...
video

Adam Braidwood, Tim Hague’s Final Opponent, Comments On Death

0
Adam Braidwood has broken his silence following the death of former UFC fighter Tim Hague. Over the weekend, Braidwood knocked Hague out during their boxing...
Ryan Bader

Ryan Bader Says He’s Simply Better Than Phil Davis

0
Ryan Bader has a chance to spoil Phil Davis' night once again, but this time with an extra incentive. Bader will battle Davis in the...
Conor McGregor

Mike Winkeljohn Says McGregor Has Early Chance Against Mayweather

0
Renowned mixed martial arts (MMA) coach Mike Winkeljohn gives Conor McGregor a small chance against Floyd Mayweather. McGregor and Mayweather will do battle inside the...
Load more