TUF 25 Finale Bonuses: Justin Gaethje Makes Bank in UFC Debut

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
TUF 25 Finale

“The Ultimate Fighter” (TUF) 25 Finale has wrapped up and the bonuses have rolled out.

Last night (July 7) the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held TUF 25 Finale inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the card was a lightweight battle between Justin Gaethje and Michael Johnson. Gaethje earned a second-round TKO win in a thriller.

“The Highlight” received “Performance of the Night” and “Fight of the Night” bonuses. That brings his bonus total to $100,000. It’s about as good of a UFC debut as one could imagine.

Of course Johnson got a piece of the pie, nabbing $50,000 for his war with Gaethje. Tecia Torres also earned a $50,000 bonus for her submission victory over Juliana Lima. This is Torres’ first public bonus in the UFC.

