TUF 25 Champion Jesse Taylor Flagged by USADA

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has flagged UFC’s Jesse Taylor for a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation

The UFC released a statement on Wednesday pertaining to the findings:

“The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Jesse Taylor of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collected on August 22, 2017. Because of the proximity to Taylor’s upcoming scheduled bout in Sydney, Australia on November 18, 2017, against Belal Muhammad, Taylor has been removed from the card and the UFC is currently seeking a replacement.

USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Taylor. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.”

Taylor took the biggest scalp of his career in winning The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption Finale against Dhiego Lima and will be bitterly disappointed to have been flagged given the hardships endured in getting back into the promotion.