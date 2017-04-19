TUF 25 Finale Booking: Gray Maynard to Face Teruto Ishihara

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Former UFC lightweight title contender Gray Maynard will try to get back on track when he faces Teruto Ishihara this July at The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale.

Maynard (12-6-1) has posted a 10-6-1 UFC record overall, but is just 1-6 over his last seven.

Ishihara (9-3-2) suffered his first UFC loss in four fights recently, falling to Artem Lobov, who fights in the main event of UFC Fight Night 108 this Saturday night vs. Cub Swanson.

The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale takes place Friday, July 7 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

LATEST NEWS

video

No Conor McGregor for Demetrious Johnson, Instead Potential Seattle Fight

0
UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson made it known that for the right price, he would move up for a bout with Conor McGregor. UFC president...
video

UFC on FOX 24 “Fight Motion” Highlights Package

0
Get up close and personal with the fighters from UFC on FOX 24 in this edition of "Fight Motion." Thanks to the super-slow motion cameras...
video

TUF 25 Finale Booking: Gray Maynard to Face Teruto Ishihara

0
Former UFC lightweight title contender Gray Maynard will try to get back on track when he faces Teruto Ishihara this July at The Ultimate...

UFC 211 Fight Card: ‘Flash’ Gordon Added, Chase Sherman Replaces Jarjis Danho

0
A new prelim bout has been added to UFC 211, while another has received a change of fighters. First, James "Flash" Gordon will get his...
video

WSOF Set to Rebrand and Debut as Professional Fighters League in January 2018

0
World Series of Fighting (WSOF) is set to rebrand following The Professional Fighters League's acquisition of the company earlier this year. It was announced on...