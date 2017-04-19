TUF 25 Finale Booking: Gray Maynard to Face Teruto Ishihara

Former UFC lightweight title contender Gray Maynard will try to get back on track when he faces Teruto Ishihara this July at The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale.

Maynard (12-6-1) has posted a 10-6-1 UFC record overall, but is just 1-6 over his last seven.

Ishihara (9-3-2) suffered his first UFC loss in four fights recently, falling to Artem Lobov, who fights in the main event of UFC Fight Night 108 this Saturday night vs. Cub Swanson.

The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale takes place Friday, July 7 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.