TUF 25 Finale Gets Potential Slugfest Between Steve Bosse and Jared Cannonier

The Ultimate Fighter 25 finale has a potential slugfest on tap, as former hockey enforcer Steve Bosse will face off against Dallas native Jared Cannonier at the event. French-Canadian sports network RDS first reported the news.

Bosse (12-2), who laced up the skates and bloodied his knuckles in Quebec’s semi-pro LNAH league, is coming off a thrilling Fight of the Night win in Ottawa at UFC Fight Night 89 last June. That match with Sean O’Connell managed to get fans out of their seats throughout the fight even in a sweltering TD Place arena with broken air conditioning. Prior to that, he’d gone 1-1 in the promotion, with the win being a knockout of James Te Huna.

Cannoier (9–2), meanwhile, was tapped as a rising prospect, but might have bit off too much too soon when he ran into Glover Teixeira at UFC 208. Dropping a unanimous decision to the Brazilian, Cannonier is now 2-2 in the UFC.

The Ultimate Fighter 25 finale takes place July 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.