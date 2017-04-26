TUF 25 Finale Gets Potential Slugfest Between Steve Bosse and Jared Cannonier

By
Jay Anderson
-
0
Image via UFC's YouTube Channel

The Ultimate Fighter 25 finale has a potential slugfest on tap, as former hockey enforcer Steve Bosse will face off against Dallas native Jared Cannonier at the event. French-Canadian sports network RDS first reported the news.

Bosse (12-2), who laced up the skates and bloodied his knuckles in Quebec’s semi-pro LNAH league, is coming off a thrilling Fight of the Night win in Ottawa at UFC Fight Night 89 last June. That match with Sean O’Connell managed to get fans out of their seats throughout the fight even in a sweltering TD Place arena with broken air conditioning. Prior to that, he’d gone 1-1 in the promotion, with the win being a knockout of James Te Huna.

Cannoier (9–2), meanwhile, was tapped as a rising prospect, but might have bit off too much too soon when he ran into Glover Teixeira at UFC 208. Dropping a unanimous decision to the Brazilian, Cannonier is now 2-2 in the UFC.

The Ultimate Fighter 25 finale takes place July 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Latest MMA News

TUF 25 Finale Gets Potential Slugfest Between Steve Bosse and Jared Cannonier

0
The Ultimate Fighter 25 finale has a potential slugfest on tap, as former hockey enforcer Steve Bosse will face off against Dallas native Jared...
Chas Skelly

Chas Skelly Says Calling For UFC 211 Bout Goes Beyond Notoriety

0
Chas Skelly is happy to fight in his home state on a stacked UFC 211 card. Back in February, Skelly told MMANews.com's Tim Thompson that...
Dana White

Dana White Says UFC Could’ve Been Sold For $5 Billion

0
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) could have been sold for $5 billion if the promotion's president Dana White is to be believed. Back in July...
Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Marcos Rogerio de Lima Says Cut to Light Heavyweight Wasn’t Healthy

0
Marcos Rogerio de Lima is making a change. This past Saturday night (April 22), de Lima took on Ovince Saint Preux inside the Bridgestone Arena...
Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman: ‘I Think I Would’ve Went on to Dominate Gegard Mousasi’

0
Chris Weidman feels he had Gegard Mousasi right where he wanted him before controversy ensued at UFC 210. Earlier this month, Weidman took on Mousasi...
Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant Eliminated Early on Chopped: Star Power Grand Finale

0
After becoming a Chopped champion a few episodes back on the celebrity themed Chopped: Star Power on Food Network, Paige VanZant has been submitted...
Johny Hendricks

Johny Hendricks Wants to Push Himself to The Limit in Preparation For Tim Boetsch

0
Johny Hendricks wants to ensure he's doing his best to prepare for Tim Boetsch. Hendricks will compete in his second middleweight bout against Boetsch on...
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou Plans to ‘Grow Step by Step’ on Way to UFC Title

0
Francis Ngannou could very well be known as the "baddest man on the planet" one day. Ngannou is currently the fifth ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship...
video

Al Iaquinta With Epic Twitter Rant, Calls Out Sage Northcutt, Others

0
Al Iaquinta is one fired up UFC lightweight. Days after knocking out Diego Sanchez in Nashville, Iaquinta has continued his rage outside the Octagon. Iaquinta, a...
Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre Says Experience Will Overcome Ring Rust Against Michael Bisping

0
Georges St-Pierre doesn't dismiss ring rust, but feels it won't impact his performance against Michael Bisping. St-Pierre is set to make his Ultimate Fighting Championship...