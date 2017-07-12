TUF 25 Finale Medical Suspensions: Justin Gaethje Faces Lengthy Sit

“The Ultimate Fighter” (TUF) 25 Finale has wrapped up and the medical suspensions have rolled out.

Justin Gaethje is coming off a barn burner with Michael Johnson in his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut. “The Highlight” lived up to his nickname with a second-round TKO victory.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) has revealed TUF 25 Finale medical suspensions. You can see the list below:

Justin Gaethje: Requires ophthalmologist clearance or no contest until 01/03; minimum suspension until 09/06, no contact until 08/22

Drakkar Klose: Requires x-ray and orthopedic clearance of right foot or no contest until 01/03

Jared Cannonier: Requires x-ray and orthopedic clearance of right hand or no contest until 01/03; minimum suspension until 08/22, no contact until 08/07

Nick Roehrick: Requires CT scan of facial bones or no contest until 01/03/2018; minimum suspension until 09/06, no contact until 08/22

Tom Gallicchio: Requires left orbital fracture cleared by opthalmologist or no contest until 01/03; minimum suspension until 09/06, no contact until 08/22

Ed Herman: Requires orthopedic clearance of right knee or no contest until 01/03; minimum suspension until 08/07, no contact until 07/29

C.B. Dollaway: Suspended until 09/06, no contact until 08/22

Michael Johnson: Suspended until 08/22, no contact until 08/07

Dhiego Lima: Suspended until 08/22, no contact until 08/07 due to laceration under right eye and lateral scratch to left eye

Juliana Lima: Suspended until 08/22, no contact until 08/07