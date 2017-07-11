TUF 25 Finale Salaries: Justin Gaethje Tops List in UFC Debut

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Justin Gaethje
“The Ultimate Fighter” (TUF) 25 Finale has wrapped up and the salaries are now known to the public.

Justin Gaethje was the biggest earner of the night. He walked away with $200,000 for his TKO victory over Michael Johnson. “The Menace” earned $47,000.

Gray Maynard was the second highest earner. He nabbed $102,000. You can check out the rest of the salaries below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Justin Gaethje: $200,000 (includes $100,000 win bonus) def. Michael Johnson: $47,000

Jesse Taylor: $30,000 (includes $15,000 win bonus) def. Dhiego Lima: $15,000

Drakkar Klose: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Marc Diakiese: $24,000

Jared Cannonier: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus) def. Nick Roehrick: $12,000

Brad Tavares: $68,000 (includes $34,000 win bonus) def. Elias Theodorou: $24,000

Jordan Johnson: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Marcel Fortuna: $14,000

Angela Hill: $36,000 (includes $18,000 win bonus) def. Ashley Yoder: $12,000

James Krause: $48,000 (includes $24,000 win bonus) def. Tom Gallicchio: $10,000

C.B. Dolloway: $86,000 (includes $43,000 win bonus) def. Ed Herman: $54,000

Tecia Torres: $60,000 (includes $30,000 win bonus) def. Juliana Lima: $17,000

Gray Maynard: $102,000 (includes $51,000 win bonus) def. Teruto Ishihara: $21,000

