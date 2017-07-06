TUF 25 Finale Weigh-In Results: All Fights Made Official in Las Vegas

Weigh-in results for “The Ultimate Fighter” (TUF) 25 Finale are in.

The fighters on tomorrow night’s (July 7) card in Las Vegas, Nevada tipped the scales earlier today. Main event fighters Michael Johnson and Justin Gaethje both made weight. Co-main event competitors Dhiego Lima and Jesse Taylor also had smooth weigh-ins.

The prelims begin on UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET and then roll on with a FOX Sports 1 (FS1) live broadcast at 7 p.m. ET. The action stays on FS1 with the main card beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

You can check out the weigh-in results below:

Main Card (FS1)

Michael Johnson (155) vs. Justin Gaethje (155.75)

Dhiego Lima (170.5) vs. Jesse Taylor (171)

Marc Diakiese (154.5) vs. Drakkar Klose (155.5)

Jared Cannonier (204) vs. Nick Roehrick (205.5)

Brad Tavares (186) vs. Elias Theodorou (186)

Jordan Johnson (205.5) vs. Marcel Fortuna (205.5)

Prelims (FS1)

Angela Hill (114.75) vs. Ashley Yoder (115.5)

James Krause (170) vs. Tom Gallicchio (170)

Ed Herman (205.5) vs. C.B. Dolloway (205)

Jessica Eye (134.5) vs. Aspen Ladd (135)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Gray Maynard (145.5) vs. Teruto Ishihara (145)

Tecia Torres (115) vs. Juliana Lima (115.5)