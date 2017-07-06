TUF 25 Finale’s Jared Cannonier Talks Quitting Job to Fight Full-Time

Jared Cannonier took a risk, but he’s confident that it’s already paying off.

Cannonier is set to take on Nick Roehrick inside the T-Mobile Arena tomorrow night (July 7) for “The Ultimate Fighter” (TUF) 25 Finale. It’ll be his fifth fight under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner. He’s 2-2 during his time with the promotion.

He told Bloody Elbow that he’s happy to have given up his day job:

“I recently quit my job at the end of May, so now I’m officially a full-time fighter, and I’m officially enthralled in that fight life. Doing two a days, nothing but training, nothing but mixed martial arts. No going to the office and sitting for 10 hours, and then trying to train. No more of that. The results are already starting to show. I’ve got abs now; that’s always cool. I’m a bit more flexible than I was. I’m able to focus on myself, really be selfish. As bad as it sounds, but I’m able to focus on myself and make myself a better fighter.”

As far as plans to move down to middleweight go, Cannonier still wants to reach that goal.

“Yeah, it is definitely there. With the way my weight is now, I’m walking around at 215. That’s what middleweights do; they walk around at 215. I’m not big on cutting 20, 30, 40 pounds. I’ll cut 10 pounds easy. I’m not fixing to zap myself just to make weight. I for one think that’s cheating, to try to get that big of a size advantage on guys. If you a bad man, you’ll fight the biggest, the best. Find a challenge, and then over the challenge, that’s how you become the baddest man on the planet.”