TUF 25 Finale’s Tecia Torres Didn’t Want to Wait For Michelle Waterson

Tecia Torres ditched a high-profile bout to stay active.

Torres wanted to meet Michelle Waterson next, but “The Karate Hottie” won’t be ready until August. Instead, “The Tiny Tornado” will meet Juliana Lima tomorrow night (July 7) on “The Ultimate Fighter” (TUF) 25 Finale. The action takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Torres told MMAJunkie.com that nothing was set in stone as far as Waterson’s return date:

“I was waiting for a fight since February because I’ve been wanting to fight. I saw Amanda Ribas got pulled from the fight, so I asked for this fight. I was like, ‘Sean Shelby, can I have that fight, please?’ I was waiting on Michelle Waterson, but he was saying it would be late August, but he wasn’t really telling me anything.”

She went on to say that she still wants to fight Waterson down the line.

“I asked if I could take this fight and he said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘At this point, if you want to fight one of the big wigs, you have to beat anybody.’ That’s why I wanted it. I want to fight, I want to get paid. I still want to fight Michelle Waterson. I’ll still take that in late August if I can if I’m OK after this fight.”