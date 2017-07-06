TUF 25 Finale’s Tecia Torres Didn’t Want to Wait For Michelle Waterson

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Tecia Torres
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Tecia Torres ditched a high-profile bout to stay active.

Torres wanted to meet Michelle Waterson next, but “The Karate Hottie” won’t be ready until August. Instead, “The Tiny Tornado” will meet Juliana Lima tomorrow night (July 7) on “The Ultimate Fighter” (TUF) 25 Finale. The action takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Torres told MMAJunkie.com that nothing was set in stone as far as Waterson’s return date:

“I was waiting for a fight since February because I’ve been wanting to fight. I saw Amanda Ribas got pulled from the fight, so I asked for this fight. I was like, ‘Sean Shelby, can I have that fight, please?’ I was waiting on Michelle Waterson, but he was saying it would be late August, but he wasn’t really telling me anything.”

She went on to say that she still wants to fight Waterson down the line.

“I asked if I could take this fight and he said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘At this point, if you want to fight one of the big wigs, you have to beat anybody.’ That’s why I wanted it. I want to fight, I want to get paid. I still want to fight Michelle Waterson. I’ll still take that in late August if I can if I’m OK after this fight.”

Latest MMA News

Michael Johnson Weigh-In

TUF 25 Finale Weigh-In Results: All Fights Made Official in Las Vegas

0
Weigh-in results for "The Ultimate Fighter" (TUF) 25 Finale are in. The fighters on tomorrow night's (July 7) card in Las Vegas, Nevada tipped the...
Anthony Pettis

Anthony Pettis: ‘I’ve Got to Make People Want to Watch me Fight Again’

0
Anthony Pettis hopes he can get fans excited for his fights again. Pettis once ruled the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) lightweight division. While he didn't...
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier on Pico vs. Freeman: ‘I Don’t Believe it Was a Mistake’

0
Daniel Cormier isn't among those who believes Aaron Pico fought someone the caliber of Zach Freeman too early. Pico's mixed martial arts debut ended up...
Tecia Torres

TUF 25 Finale’s Tecia Torres Didn’t Want to Wait For Michelle Waterson

0
Tecia Torres ditched a high-profile bout to stay active. Torres wanted to meet Michelle Waterson next, but "The Karate Hottie" won't be ready until August....
Jared Cannonier

TUF 25 Finale’s Jared Cannonier Talks Quitting Job to Fight Full-Time

0
Jared Cannonier took a risk, but he's confident that it's already paying off. Cannonier is set to take on Nick Roehrick inside the T-Mobile Arena tomorrow...
Load more