TUF 26 Finale Bonuses: Four Fighters Nab $50,000

Bonuses for “The Ultimate Fighter” (TUF) 26 Finale have been revealed.

Last night (Dec. 1), TUF 26 Finale took place inside the Park Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card aired live on FOX Sports 1. Preliminary action was also seen on FS1 and UFC Fight Pass. The main event saw Nicco Montano capture the inaugural UFC women’s flyweight title against Roxanne Modafferi.

Montano and Modafferi nabbed $50,000 for “Fight of the Night.” Gerald Meerschaert also snagged $50,000 for “Performance of the Night.” Brett Johns joined him in racking up bonus money.

