TUF 26 Finale: Joe Soto Takes on Unbeaten Brett Johns

Joe Soto, who made his Octagon debut when he stepped in for Renan Barao and challenged then-bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw, will face unbeaten Brett Johns at The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale this December.

Soto, a former Bellator champion, has won three consecutive fights – including to via submission – since a three-fight losing skid that began with his fifth round loss to Dillashaw. In March, he earned a decision over Rani Yahya.

Johns, 25 years old, is coming off back-to-back decisions vs. Albert Morales and Kwan Ho Kwak. A perfect 14-0 in his career, the Wales native is a former Titan FC champion.

The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale takes place December 1 from the Park Theatre just outside of Las Vegas. The main event is expected to see the crowning of the first-ever UFC female flyweight champion.