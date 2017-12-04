TUF 26 Finale Medical Suspensions: Four Fighters Handed 180-Day Sits

Medical suspensions from “The Ultimate Fighter” 26 Finale card have been released.

This past Friday night (Dec. 1), Nicco Montano captured the inaugural Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s flyweight title. She defeated Roxanne Modafferi via unanimous decision to become the 125-pound champion. Modafferi has been handed a 30-day suspension.

Four fighters on the card will have to sit for 180 days pending clearance. One of those competitors is Sean O’Malley. The prospect earned a hard-fought decision win over Terrion Ware, but must be cleared by a doctor following X-rays of his left hand and left foot if he wants to return sooner.

Peep the rest of the medical suspensions below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Roxanne Modafferi: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Sean O’Malley: Suspended 180 days unless cleared by doctor with left hand and left foot X-rays.

Terrion Ware: Suspended 21 days with no contact for 14 days.

Barb Honchak: Suspended 180 days unless cleared by doctor with right hand X-ray.

Eric Spicely: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days.

Melinda Fabian: Suspended 180 days or until broken left thumb cleared by doctor; in addition, suspended 21 days with no contact for 14 days.

Ryan Janes: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days for hard fight.

Andrew Sanchez: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days for lip laceration.

Ariel Beck: Suspended 180 days unless cleared by doctor with left wrist X-ray; in addition, suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days.