TUF 26 Finale Salaries: Montano & Modafferi Easily Top List

Now that “The Ultimate Fighter” (TUF) 26 Finale has concluded, the salaries have been released.

This past Friday night (Dec. 1), an inaugural Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s flyweight champion was crowned. Nicco Montano defeated Roxanne Modafferi via unanimous decision to capture the gold. Both competitors walked off with $100,000.

Check out the rest of the salaries below (via MMAFighting.com):

Main Card (FOX Sports 1)

Nicco Montano ($100,000) def. Roxanne Modafferi ($100,000)

Sean O’Malley ($10,000 + $10,000 = $20,000) def. Terrion Ware ($10,000)

Lauren Murphy ($10,000 + $10,000 = $20,000) def. Barb Honchak ($10,000)

Gerald Meerschaert ($14,000 + $14,000 = $28,000) def. Eric Spicely ($14,000)

DeAnna Bennett ($10,000) and Melinda Fabian ($10,000) fought to draw

Brett Johns ($14,000 + $14,000 = $28,000) def. Joe Soto ($31,000)

Prelims (FOX Sports 1)

Montana De La Rosa ($10,000 + $10,000 = $20,000) def. Christina Marks ($10,000)

Ryan Janes ($12,000 + $12,000 = $24,000) def. Andrew Sanchez ($28,000)

Rachael Ostovich ($10,000 + $10,000 = $20,000) def. Karine Gevorgyan ($10,000)

Shana Dobson ($10,000 + $10,000 = $20,000) def. Ariel Beck ($10,000)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Gillian Robertson ($10,000 + $10,000 = $20,000) def. Emily Whitmire ($10,000)