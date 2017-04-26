TUF Finale 25: Unbeaten Marc Diakiese Faces Unbeaten Drakkar Klose

You’ll want to keep a “Klose” eye on this lightweight contest at The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale, as it might help shape the future of the division.

Unbeaten Marc Diakiese takes on unbeaten Drakkar Klose at the July 7 event from Las Vegas. The main card airs on FOX Sports 1 during UFC International Fight Week.

Diakiese (12-0) has already secured three wins since signing with the UFC, including vs. Lukasz Sajewski, Frankie Perez and Teemu Packalen.

Klose (7-0-1) earned himself an Octagon victory in his debut over Devin Powell this past January via decision. The 29-year-old is a former champion in the Rage in the Cage promotion.

So far, the card also includes Steve Bosse vs. Jared Cannonier, Brad Tavares vs. Elias Theodorou, Teruto Ishihara vs. Gray Maynard and the finals in The Ultimate Fighter 25: Redemption tournament.