TUF Finale 26 Will Feature Play-By-Play Debut of Dan Hellie

Dan Hellie, who helped call the action for Dana White’s “Contender Series” earlier this year, will make his event debut for the UFC Friday night, calling The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale.

Joining Hellie will be Daniel Cormier for the FOX Sports 1 broadcast that features the crowning of the first-ever UFC female flyweight champion.

Hellie, who also works for the NFL Network where he is a co-anchor of NFL Total Access, has called several NFL games for FOX this year. He worked with Yves Edwards on the UFC program.

The Ultimate Fighter 26 prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET, with the main card kicking off at 10 p.m. ET.

Jon Anik and Joe Rogan will handle Saturday’s UFC 218 event from Detroit. That card features Max Holloway defending his featherweight title against Jose Aldo.