Sean O’Malley took the long road to the UFC, earning his spot with a win earlier this year on Dana White’s “Contender Series.”

Friday night, O’Malley makes his official Octagon debut as part of the main card for The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale live on FOX Sports 1. He’ll take on Terrion Ware.

In the video above, relive how O’Malley impressed on the series and how he’s working to improve ahead of Friday night.