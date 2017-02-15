TUF: Redemption Cast Revealed, Includes Joe Stevenson, James Krause Among Others

The 25th season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) now has a cast.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has unveiled the welterweight cast for TUF: Redemption. The season will air beginning on April 19 at 10 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1. Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt and the next title challenger T.J. Dillashaw will be opposing coaches.

Some of the more notable names include Joe Stevenson, James Krause, Jesse Taylor, Ramsey Nijem, and Eddie Gordon. Stevenson once fought B.J. Penn for the vacant UFC lightweight championship. He was bloodied and submitted by Penn. Stevenson was released from the promotion a little more than three years later.

Krause is an interesting addition to the show. Unlike the other competitors in the house, Krause is under contract with the UFC. The promotion revealed Krause’s contract has been frozen until the show has concluded. His contract will then resume.

It’s a risky move for 30-fight veteran. If he looks like a world beater and wins TUF season 25, then his stock will soar. On the flip side, if gets starched early in the season then he may be on thin ice with the promotion.

Check out the full cast for TUF: Redemption below:

Seth Baczynski (20-14)

Mehdi Baghdad (11-5)

Justin Edwards (9-5)

Tom Gallichio (19-9)

Eddie Gordon (8-4)

Hayder Hassan (6-3)

James Krause (23-7)

Julian Lane (11-6-1)

Dhiego Lima (12-5)

Ramsey Nijem (9-6)

Gilbert Smith (12-6)

Joe Stevenson (33-16)

Jesse Taylor (30-15)

Hector Urbina (17-10-1)