Former Ultimate Fighter winner Michael Chiesa has signed a new four-fight deal with the UFC.

Chiesa had one fight remaining on his most recent contract, but opted to sign a new deal. He is not currently scheduled for a fight after falling to Kevin Lee in June via submission.

Since his appearing on TUF 15, Chiesa has posted a 7-3 record inside the UFC. The 29-year-old is 14-3 overall in his career.

MMA Fighting first reported the news.