Two Bouts Added to Bellator 175 Main Card in Rosemont

The main card for Bellator 175 got a bit beefier.

Bellator sent out a press release today (March 15) to announce the addition of a lightweight bout and a featherweight bout. Undefeated 155-pounder Steve Kozola will go head-to-head with Jake Roberts. Also added to the main card, Noad Lahat battles Lloyd Carter in a 145-pound tilt.

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder Quinton Jackson will compete against former Strikeforce 205-pound kingpin Muhammad Lawal. This’ll be a rematch as the two shared the Bellator cage back in May 2014. “Rampage” defeated “King Mo” by unanimous decision.

In the co-main event, former Bellator bantamweight champion Marcos Galvao moves up to featherweight to take on Emmanuel Sanchez. Bellator 175 takes place inside the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on March 31. The event airs live on Spike at 9 p.m. ET.

You can view Bellator’s press release below: