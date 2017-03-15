Two Bouts Added to Bellator 175 Main Card in Rosemont

The main card for Bellator 175 got a bit beefier.
Bellator sent out a press release today (March 15) to announce the addition of a lightweight bout and a featherweight bout. Undefeated 155-pounder Steve Kozola will go head-to-head with Jake Roberts. Also added to the main card, Noad Lahat battles Lloyd Carter in a 145-pound tilt.
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder Quinton Jackson will compete against former Strikeforce 205-pound kingpin Muhammad Lawal. This’ll be a rematch as the two shared the Bellator cage back in May 2014. “Rampage” defeated “King Mo” by unanimous decision.
In the co-main event, former Bellator bantamweight champion Marcos Galvao moves up to featherweight to take on Emmanuel Sanchez. Bellator 175 takes place inside the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on March 31. The event airs live on Spike at 9 p.m. ET.
You can view Bellator’s press release below:
“LOS ANGELES – (March 15, 2017) A lightweight feature fight pitting undefeated knockout artist Steve Kozola (7-0) against Jake Roberts (7-1) and a featherweight feature clash pairing AKA phenom Noad “Neo” Lahat (10-2) against Lloyd Carter (10-8) completes the main card of Bellator 175: Rampage vs. King Mo 2 on Friday, March 31 at Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL.
The stacked main card is headlined by a heavyweight rematch pitting “Rampage” Jackson (37-11) against “King Mo” Lawal (20-6, 1 NC), as the two powerhouses look to run it back following nearly three years since their first meeting. Also featured on the Spike-televised main card is a featherweight co-main event pitting Emmanuel Sanchez (14-3) against Marcos Galvao (18-7-1) and a heavyweight battle between sluggers Sergei Kharitonov (23-6) and Chase Gormley (14-5).
Bellator 175: Rampage vs. King Mo 2 will be broadcast live and free on SPIKE at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, while preliminary action will stream on Bellator.com and the Bellator Mobile App. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Allstate Arena Box Office, as well as Ticketmaster and Bellator.com.”