Two Bouts Added to Upcoming UFC Fight Night 109 Event in Sweden

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Two more fights have been made official for the Octagon’s return to Sweden later this year, as Ben Saunders faces Peter Sobotta and Emil Meek meets Nordine Taleb at UFC Fight Night 109.

Saunders (21-7-2) has scored eight wins over 12 Octagon fights, including a recent victory vs. Court McGee to improve to 5-1 in his last six. Sobotta (16-5-1) is just 3-4 overall with the promotion, but 3-1 since returning in 2014.

Meek (9-2) had a successful debut, besting Jordan Mein, while Taleb (12-4) has competed on multiple Ultimate Fighter shows and is 4-2 with the UFC. Taleb is coming off a loss to Santiago Ponzinibbio.

UFC Fight Night 109 takes place May 28 from Stockholm and the Ericcson Globe. The entire card streams live on UFC Fight Pass including a main event between Alexander Gustafsson and Glover Teixeira.

LATEST NEWS

Get Your Picks In For UFC 210, Free & Paid Fantasy MMA Contests Available...

0
Tired of the same old salary cap model or just looking for something new on the fantasy front? Check out BigShot Fantasy MMA (BSMMA) for a...

Two Bouts Added to Upcoming UFC Fight Night 109 Event in Sweden

0
Two more fights have been made official for the Octagon's return to Sweden later this year, as Ben Saunders faces Peter Sobotta and Emil...
video

Ben Askren to Defend ONE Championship This May vs. Agilan Thani

0
The next title defense for ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren will come in May as he takes on Agilan Thani at ONE: Dynasty of...

Bellator 176/Kickboxing 5 Double-Event Weigh-In Results

0
Weigh-ins for Saturday's special Bellator 176/Kickboxing 5 event went down on Friday from Italy. Both cards will air on Spike beginning at 3 p.m. ET....
UFC 210

UFC 210 Predictions: ‘Rumble’ Chasing Ultimate Goal in Buffalo

2
The Octagon invades Buffalo for the first time since UFC 7 back in 1995 Saturday night with UFC 210. In the featured attraction, Daniel Cormier...

Yoel Romero Willing to Face Anderson Silva With Exception

0
If the UFC wants to keep Anderson Silva on the UFC 212 lineup and have him fight a top middleweight contender, Yoel Romero is...