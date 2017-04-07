Two Bouts Added to Upcoming UFC Fight Night 109 Event in Sweden

Two more fights have been made official for the Octagon’s return to Sweden later this year, as Ben Saunders faces Peter Sobotta and Emil Meek meets Nordine Taleb at UFC Fight Night 109.

Saunders (21-7-2) has scored eight wins over 12 Octagon fights, including a recent victory vs. Court McGee to improve to 5-1 in his last six. Sobotta (16-5-1) is just 3-4 overall with the promotion, but 3-1 since returning in 2014.

Meek (9-2) had a successful debut, besting Jordan Mein, while Taleb (12-4) has competed on multiple Ultimate Fighter shows and is 4-2 with the UFC. Taleb is coming off a loss to Santiago Ponzinibbio.

UFC Fight Night 109 takes place May 28 from Stockholm and the Ericcson Globe. The entire card streams live on UFC Fight Pass including a main event between Alexander Gustafsson and Glover Teixeira.