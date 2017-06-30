Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Sets Date for MMA Debut in 2018

Kayla Harrison, who captured gold medals in judo during both the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics, will make her MMA debut in 2018 for the Professional Fighters League.

Harrison, who signed with the then-World Series of Fighting last year, is expected to compete on a card in February according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.

The 26-year-old Harrison has been working with the promotion since signing as an announcer while preparing for her MMA career. Harrison, who won her first championship seven years ago, trained with Ronda Rousey through her first Olympic run.

Harrison has previously mentioned competing at 145 pounds in mixed martial arts.