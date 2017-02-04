Two-Weight WSOF Champion David Branch Says He’s a Free Agent, Claims he Was ‘Threatened’ by Promotion

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Image Credit: World Series of Fighting

All is not well between David Branch and World Series of Fighting (WSOF).

The light heavyweight and middleweight WSOF champion has gone undefeated inside the WSOF cage with a record of 10-0. Despite his success under the organization, there are clearly some underlying issues.

Branch took to Twitter to say he is a free agent. Check it out below:

The Renzo Gracie jiu-jitsu fighter took things a step further when he claimed the promotion somehow “threatened” him. While he didn’t go into details, he did promise to reveal more information soon.

In his last outing, Branch took on Louis Taylor in a middleweight title defense. It was WSOF’s first event in New York City. Branch successfully defended his championship with a rear-naked choke submission in the fifth round.

It should be noted that Branch is still officially part of the WSOF roster and is still a two-weight champion under the promotion. Should anything change in the coming days, MMANews.com will catch you up on the latest developments.

LATEST NEWS

Two-Weight WSOF Champion David Branch Says He’s a Free Agent, Claims he Was ‘Threatened’...

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
All is not well between David Branch and World Series of Fighting (WSOF). The light heavyweight and middleweight WSOF champion has gone undefeated inside the...

Coach: Tony Ferguson Ran & Didn’t Take Fight With Jose Aldo

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Jose Aldo hasn't forgotten about being involved in the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) interim title triangle. In the middle of Tony Ferguson's contract dispute, Aldo...

Nate Diaz vs. Eddie Alvarez Rumored For UFC 211 in Dallas

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White recently revealed that Nate Diaz has been offered a fight. We may already know who his dance...
UFC 210

Jenel Lausa to Welcome Undefeated Magomed Bibulatov At UFC 210

Jay Anderson -
0
UFC 210 appears to have another bout added to its card, as Filipino flyweight Jenel Lausa will welcome the undefeated Magomed "Gladiator" Bibulatov to...

Jessica Aguilar Eyeing UFC 211 Bout Against Maryna Moroz

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
If things go her way, Jessica Aguilar will return to the Octagon in three months. Aguilar hasn't competed in a mixed martial arts (MMA) bout...