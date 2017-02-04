Two-Weight WSOF Champion David Branch Says He’s a Free Agent, Claims he Was ‘Threatened’ by Promotion

All is not well between David Branch and World Series of Fighting (WSOF).

The light heavyweight and middleweight WSOF champion has gone undefeated inside the WSOF cage with a record of 10-0. Despite his success under the organization, there are clearly some underlying issues.

Branch took to Twitter to say he is a free agent. Check it out below:

I just want to inform my fans I am now a free agent, it's time to move on to a different chapter in my life @arielhelwani @bokamotoESPN — David Branch (@DavidcBranchMMA) February 4, 2017

The Renzo Gracie jiu-jitsu fighter took things a step further when he claimed the promotion somehow “threatened” him. While he didn’t go into details, he did promise to reveal more information soon.

Going into my last fight I wasn't only fighting my opponent, I was fighting the whole entire promotion. I was threatened fight week — David Branch (@DavidcBranchMMA) February 4, 2017

I will tell all.. https://t.co/iNFkO7Av2B — David Branch (@DavidcBranchMMA) February 4, 2017

In his last outing, Branch took on Louis Taylor in a middleweight title defense. It was WSOF’s first event in New York City. Branch successfully defended his championship with a rear-naked choke submission in the fifth round.

It should be noted that Branch is still officially part of the WSOF roster and is still a two-weight champion under the promotion. Should anything change in the coming days, MMANews.com will catch you up on the latest developments.