Tyron Woodley Commits to Fight Nate Diaz, Urges Diaz to Accept Bout [VIDEO]

With Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm confirmed to meet at UFC 219, fans may have another unlikely bout confirmed between Tyron Woodley and Nate Diaz on Dec. 30

Speculation of a fight between the UFC welterweight champion and Stockton’s fan favorite has been circulating this week, yet recent reports appeared to douse the flames on the prospect of that bout happening this year.

News first emerged of Diaz’s return when the 32-year-old’s strength and conditioning coach posted to Instagram announcing that the younger of the UFC’s most famous brothers was back in camp. As was expected, Diaz’s demands for pay seem to be stalling the fight being set as a done deal.

“It’s not a possible fight, it’s a 50 percent completed fight,” Woodley said while claiming that he has already put pen to paper on terms. “You’ve got one half of the party that’s been offered, that accepted, and then you’ve got the other side (Diaz) that’s got a whole bunch of excuses. That’s kinda what I’m fired up about.”

Woodley spoke about the fight and urged Diaz to sign on the dotted line, indicating that he has already done so,in the video you can watch above.

“I’m fired up about people that tell you ‘don’t be scared homie’ and then they scared homie,” Woodley said.