Tyron Woodley Believes Demetrious Johnson’s Strengths Reside in ‘Championship Rounds’

As a fellow UFC champion, Tyron Woodley knows what it is like to excel when the fourth and fifth rounds begin.

That’s why Woodley believes Demetrious Johnson has found so much success in each of his previous nine UFC flyweight title defenses. “Mighty Mouse” meets Wilson Reis this Saturday night at UFC on FOX 24, and Woodley thinks he’ll make it 10 in a row.

“I think Johnson has too many minutes in championship rounds. The fourth and fifth rounds will definitely be his,” Woodley said. “He has way too many tools. I don’t see him being finished with a punch or submission. The well-roundedness of Johnson will pose too many problems for Wilson. I think he gets the finish in the later rounds.”

Kenny Florian, who co-hosted “UFC Tonight” with Woodley recently, agreed with the champion in terms of making a prediction.

“I think DJ wins by decision. I think Wilson can hang in there, but this will be a dominant performance for DJ,” he said. “His dominance in the clinch will be a big factor. Wilson does his best work when he takes someone down, but I just don’t see him getting it against Johnson. I think he controls the action and gets it done.”