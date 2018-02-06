Tyron Woodley Believes He’ll Fight Nate Diaz in 2018

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has a big name in mind for his next opponent.

Woodley, who is coming off recent shoulder surgery, has stated pubicly that he doesn’t think there are any clear contenders in the division right now.

However, UFC President Dana White disagrees with the statements made by the champion.

Just last month, White made it known during the UFC St. Louis post-show on FOX Sports 1 that former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos would be the next title challenger for the welterweight champ.

Woodley recently spoke with Brett Okamoto of ESPN about his return to the Octagon from his recent surgery and who he wants to fight next. The champion made it clear who he wants to fight next, which is Nate Diaz.

“I think that fight will happen,” said Woodley. It should be noted that he is slowly but surely regaining his range of motion this week. “I think it will happen this year. I think it’s way more likely than people realize. There are conversations about Nate and I fighting in July. The UFC has offered Nate that fight. They just have to make it worth his while.

“I think I’ll fight Nate this year, and I think it will be my return to the Octagon. If I had to bet the house on it, that’s my next opponent.”

When dos Anjos’ name was brought up yet again, Woodley continued to repeat what he has said for months now. He wants super fights with big names right now.

“I just want to do something that’s going to push me forward career-wise or push my legacy,” Woodley said. “I need both. I need super fights and I need to continue to knock off these rising contenders. I’ve been fighting the best of the best since Strikeforce. It’s not like I’m asking for anything that I haven’t paid my dues for. I had to earn this position the hard way.”

