Tyron Woodley Believes McGregor Will Fight Again After Facing Mayweather

Tyron Woodley feels Conor McGregor has at least one more fight in him after his showdown with Floyd Mayweather.

Much has been made over the “super fight” between McGregor and Mayweather. “Notorious” is set to make more money than he’ll likely ever see competing in mixed martial arts (MMA). It’s for that reason that many believe McGregor won’t return to fighting after his massive payday.

Woodley has a different take on things (via FOX Sports):

“I think he will fight again. It really just depends on where his head is at. Because we can all say ‘oh I can keep on fighting.’ He’s going to make a lot of money. That money can set somebody up for life if they do it right and invest it.”

“The Chosen One” believes if McGregor shocks the world, he’ll set himself up for a rematch with Mayweather.

“If he goes out there and he smokes Floyd Mayweather, I think we’re going to see him fight Floyd Mayweather again and he’s going to make more money.”