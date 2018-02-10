Tyron Woodley Calls ‘Bullsh*t’ on Dana White’s Recent Comments

Tyron Woodley has responded to Dana White’s claim that he’s full of sh*t regarding Nate Diaz talks.

Much has been made over Woodley’s next fight. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder has been calling for a “super fight” for some time now. “The Chosen One” claimed the UFC offered him a bout with Diaz in July. White responded and said Woodley is full of it.

The Response

During a recent edition of his “Hollywood Beatdown” segment on TMZ, Woodley fired back (via MMAFighting.com):

“I don’t want people to think that I’m full of sh*t, as my boss said. And that I’m making this sh*t up. That a fight with me and Nate was never talked about in December and has never been brought up since then — that is bullshit. It has. Did I get a contract to fight Nate? No, I did not. So, if I’m not thinking about the highest prize as a prizefighter, I am a complete idiot. I should suicide slap myself.”

He had some fun on the show with a “Punch or Pat” segment.

“Let’s punch Dana White in the face,” Woodley said jokingly. “I know so many fighters on the UFC roster may have been wanting to do this for a long time. You gotta get these hands. Can’t hide behind the black suit and the promotion anymore. You gotta get this right hand.”