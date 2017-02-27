Tyron Woodley Calls Dana White ‘The Biggest Drama Queen’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
Image Credit: UFC's official YouTube channel

Tyron Woodley finds it ironic that Dana White called him a “bit of a drama queen.”

“The Chosen One” sent the world of mixed martial arts (MMA) in a frenzy when he said racism played a role in his treatment as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder. UFC President White responded by saying Woodley was acting like a drama queen.

Never one to hold his tongue, Woodley told Ariel Helwani on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” that White himself is a drama queen:

“How is Dana White gonna call me a drama queen? He’s the biggest drama queen. I learned from the best. I just think that we’ve seen Dana, if you get Dana mad, he gets really mad. And then really quickly — I think he’s mad at so many people, I think he forgets he’s mad at you. And he almost just wipes it from his memory. I thought it was actually kind of funny when he called me a drama queen. I didn’t take it personal. I think what he was saying is that he feels as if some of the treatment that I was talking about and some of the buzz, he thinks that if I was more like Conor I would be a bigger star. Well, guess what? I will never be anything like Conor. So if that’s what it takes to be a star, then I will never be a star. You can’t tell a man to be like another man. That’s just not who I am. I just will never be it.”

UFC 209 goes down next Saturday night (March 4) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Woodley will defend his welterweight gold in a rematch with Stephen Thompson from UFC 205. The title fight will serve as the main event of the evening.

