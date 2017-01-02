Tyron Woodley Changes His Mind, Wants Middleweight Title

A super fight that no one anticipated may become a reality. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder Michael Bisping and welterweight king Tyron Woodley made some waves yesterday thanks to an Instagram video. The clip saw “The Count” and “The Chosen One” agree to a non-title catchweight bout.

Woodley took to his own Instagram account and changed his tune on the bout being non-title. Check out what he said:

“@danawhite can we get this signed already!? I can’t listen to this prick more than a minute! And I changed my mind @mikebisping I want your belt! @ufc #ufc”

If Woodley and Bisping do indeed compete for the middleweight gold, it’ll be “T-Wood’s” first bout in the 185-pound division. Nothing has been made official. Should the UFC be against this fight, it’s likely that Bisping will fight Yoel Romero next, while Woodley will likely meet Stephen Thompson again.

Both champions are colleagues on the UFC’s FOX Sports panel. On one episode of UFC Tonight, a fan asked who would win in a match-up between the two. Bisping joked that he would “whoop” Woodley.

Woodley won the welterweight championship in July 2016. “The Chosen One” knocked out then champion Robbie Lawler in the first round. “Ruthless” hadn’t been finished since a Jan. 2011 bout with Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza. Woodley defended his title against Thompson at UFC 205 in New York City. The champion dropped Thompson and did the most damage, but the challenger showed heart. The fight was a majority draw.

The last time Bisping was inside the Octagon, he went to war with Dan Henderson. At UFC 100 back in July 2009, “Hendo” knocked out Bisping in brutal fashion. History almost repeated itself as Henderson knocked Bisping down twice. “The Count” weathered the storm and outworked his opponent on the feet to retain his middleweight gold.