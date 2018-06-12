Tyron Woodley: It’s Almost my Duty to F*ck Colby Covington up

Tyron Woodley isn’t mincing words when it comes to Colby Covington.

For months, Covington has fired verbal jabs at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight champion Woodley. Along the way, “Chaos” has made a name for himself by talking trash to many others and capturing the interim 170-pound gold. “The Chosen One” is not impressed.

The situation becomes awkward for those at American Top Team. Woodley and Covington used to be teammates. Many over at ATT have developed a bond with both men.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Woodley said he feels there’s a responsibility to ensure that Covington receives a one-sided thrashing:

“Here’s the thing, he’s not on my level. He never will be on my level. But now he’s to the point where it’s almost like my duty as a martial artist to f*ck him up. It’s almost my job as a martial artist, for whatever I stand for. I talked to (ATT owner) Dan Lambert today. I said after I whoop his ass, I want him off the team. He’s a disgrace to American Top Team, the tradition that it was rooted in. He’s a disgrace to the sport. He’s a mockery to the toughest and the best division in the UFC’s history, which is the welterweight division, and he’s a disgrace to it.”

Covington earned his title unification bout when he defeated Rafael dos Anjos this past Saturday night (June 9). “Chaos” earned a unanimous decision win to nab interim gold. After the fight, Covington said Woodley has been running scared and that he’d put his interim title on Donald Trump’s desk. No date has been set, but with Woodley fully healed from a torn bicep it’s easy to see the bout happening later this year.

Do you think Colby Covington is getting in Tyron Woodley’s head?