Tyron Woodley: Colby Covington’s Trash Talk is Scripted

Tyron Woodley isn’t impressed with Colby Covington’s gift of gab.

In fact, Woodley doesn’t believe that “Chaos” improvises. It’s no secret that Covington has been trying to get under the skin of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder and others. The two used to be training partners at American Top Team.

Since that time, Covington has found an opportunity to market himself by revving up his trash talk. It has certainly caught the attention of fans whether they like what he’s doing or not. He’ll be in an interim title bout with Rafael dos Anjos on June 9 at UFC 225.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Woodley dismissed Covington’s mic skills (via Fightful):

“You can just kinda look at it, and you can tell for yourself. It’s written and it’s scripted. If he would have thought of it by himself, it would be like, ‘okay, he’s trying’. But when you sit down, and you and a group of guys are writing this out, like strategizing this, it’s kinda embarrassing. I know it is. He has John Harnett, from American Top Team, writing it out for him – which is even more so embarrassing. That the guy that’s managing the front desk of ATT is scripting out your entire onslaught and doing photoshops.”

Woodley is currently recovering from a torn labrum. He should be ready to go sometime this summer. He’ll likely meet the winner of Covington vs. dos Anjos in a title unification bout. “The Chosen One” has had three title defenses.

Covington’s bout with dos Anjos is easily the biggest of his career. First off, he’s fighting a former UFC champion as dos Anjos once held lightweight gold. Second, this is the first time Covington has competed for a UFC title.

Do you believe Tyron Woodley vs. Colby Covington is destined to happen?