Tyron Woodley Confirms His Next UFC Welterweight Title Defense

Lost in the news of Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather becoming official was Tyron Woodley reporting on his own title defense.

The reigning UFC welterweight champion will meet Demian Maia at UFC 214 in July – if Maia agrees.

“If you want a showdown with me, you have to meet me July 29, that’s the date,” Woodley said on UFC Tonight Wednesday. “The challenger can’t pick the date. You want my belt. So therefore I accept the challenge July 29. If you want to get it on, let’s do it, sign the paperwork.”

Woodley added that Maia seemed content to wait until 2018 to fight, but said “I can’t wait that long. July 29 is a great date for me with the belt, so if you want it, let’s get it.”

Earlier this year, Woodley defeated Stephen Thompson after the two fought to a majority draw last year. Maia, meanwhile, has won seven straight including victories vs. Jorge Masvidal, Carlos Condit and Matt Brown.

UFC 214 features Jon Jones challenging Daniel Cormier for the light heavyweight title from Anaheim and the Honda Center. Cris Cyborg is also expected to compete that night.