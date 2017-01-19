Self Appointed “Future Hall of Famer” Tyron Woodley Discusses UFC’s McGregor Favoritism

Tyron Woodley is confident that he is a shoe-in for the UFC Hall of Fame, and gives his opinion on why he is yet to reach McGregor-level fame.

UFC’s welterweight champion is frustrated that he is not getting the respect he deserves, and is unhappy in what he believes is a lack of marketing due to his race. Woodley recently reconfirmed these views to TMZ reporters on Thursday:

“Let’s put the cards on the table … real is real. If I was a different complexion, I think people and fans would treat me a different way.”

Woodley also states that his record speaks for itself. “T-Wood” recounts defeated opponents like Carlos Condit, Robbie Lawler, Paul Daley and Josh Koscheck in order to add weight to his argument.

Asked if his stock will finally soar in terms of mass appeal should he beat Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in their March 4th rematch, Woodley said:

“The first time I should have changed that [public opinion] when I fought the way that I did, when I carried myself the way that I did in that fight, I should have already had that respect.

When asked if he would be “getting more accolades if he was Conor McGregor”, Woodley replied “100%” before giving his reasons in full: