Tyron Woodley: Conor McGregor Wants no PPV Stars on his Fight Cards

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has claimed that his 155-pound counterpart Conor McGregor is not prepared to ‘feed’ other fighters going forward

McGregor’s return to the UFC is still unknown.

Woodley believes he has the scoop that the Irishman will make his long-awaited comeback in March. “The Chosen One” believes that, while his return from shoulder surgery should coincide with the 29-year-old’s, he will not be part of the same event:

“From what I hear, if he’s on the card, he doesn’t want any pay-per-view grossing fighters on the card with him,” Woodley told MMAjunkie. “Because he doesn’t want to feed us anymore, which I can respect. The dude is the draw. You can hate all you want, but he’s the draw. He’s that dude right now.”

You would be excused for believing that Woodley would take some kind of offense to McGregor’s alleged demands, yet the 35-year-old was surprisingly diplomatic:

“The people that are going to watch me are going to watch Conor,” Woodley said. “There are people that watch Conor that might not watch me. So I can see where he’s coming from, in basically feeding us to get pay-per-view. I really don’t have an issue with that.”