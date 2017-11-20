Tyron Woodley: Covington Should be Kicked Out of the UFC

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has clearly had enough of Colby Covington’s recent antics and believes he should be cut from the promotion

“The Chosen One” appeared on Monday’s episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and opened up on the ’embarrassing’ behavior he feels has no place in the sport:

“He makes the sport look horrible,” Woodley said. “He should’ve been suspended for what he said about Brazil. Imagine he hadn’t said that. Imagine Tyron Woodley says that. I might’ve gotten kicked out of the UFC. Imagine me saying that. Come on now, be for real.”

Woodley believes that he would have been thrown out of the promotion if he had acted the way Covington did in Brazil last month. “Chaos” branded the country a “sh*t hole” and referred to its inhabitants as “filthy animals” before being escorted out of the arena under a hail of flying debris.

“Tyron Woodley saying that on the microphone — do you think that’s going to go by under the radar, then they’ll give me a guest appearance at a fight? And even more embarrassingly, you want to press charges because you got hit with a boomerang? Dude, get out of here. I’m embarrassed. I’m embarrassed to say he’s in my weight class.

“He should be kicked out of the UFC. Make that the headline. Tyron Woodley says Colby Covington should be kicked out of the UFC for pressing charges for somebody air tossing a boomerang in a plastic bag at his shoulder.”