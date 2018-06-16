Tyron Woodley Fires Back at Colby Covington’s Sister

Tyron Woodley has responded to recent sparring claims made by Colby Covington as well as “Chaos'” sister.

Covington competed at UFC 225 on June 9. He took on former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos for the interim UFC welterweight title. After some constant pressure for five rounds, Covington emerged victorious and is now set for a title unification bout against Woodley.

It’s no secret that there is disdain between Covington and Woodley. “Chaos” and “The Chosen One” were once training partners at American Top Team. Once Covington started using the gift of gab, no one was safe and that includes Woodley.

Covington claims that he outworked Woodley in sparring and that the UFC welterweight champion quit after just two rounds. This has lit a fire under Woodley. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Woodley gave his side of the story:

“I talked to (coach) Din (Thomas), I said, ‘Din, you know what? I’m going to take him down, and watch how he reacts.’ And I tortured him for the whole practice. He ran off the mat basically crying, storming off, and I have people who are willing to come forth and testify to the training camp. Tell me one person that’s going to testify that Colby whooped my ass in practice. Tell me one person that’s going to lie under oath and let God above hear them say he beat me in anything. He ain’t ever beat me at thumb wrestling.”

On a recent edition of “The Thrill & the Agony,” Covington’s sister said her brother was coming after Woodley’s belt. “The Chosen One” responded with a bold claim:

Bahahhahaha now “We” and “A” “Belt!! You guys have what we call the……“Boo Boo Belt” and nice try big sis on deleting the DMs you sent trying to slide and getting shut down. Don’t worry I screen shot before you did. I’ll bring the to the presser. — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) June 16, 2018

When Woodley shares the Octagon with Covington, it’ll be his fourth title defense. Woodley defended his 170-pound gold against Stephen Thompson twice and once against Demian Maia. Meanwhile, Covington would love to extend his winning streak to seven by unifying the welterweight championship.

