Tyron Woodley Demands Public Apology From Dana White

Tyron Woodley has unleashed verbal hell on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White.

Woodley successfully retained his welterweight title this past Saturday night (July 29) inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. “The Chosen One” fought off all 24 of Demian Maia’s takedown attempts on his way to a unanimous decision win. Fans in the arena weren’t happy with the bout and neither was White.

During the post-fight press conference, White claimed Woodley’s performance persuaded him to book Georges St-Pierre vs. Michael Bisping later this year. He also criticized the champion’s performance.

Woodley recently appeared on “The MMA Hour” and didn’t hold back:

“When your job title is ‘promoter,’ promote your f*cking fighters. Promote your champion. Don’t demote your champion. I threw my shoulder out in the first round. I wasn’t able to throw any damaging shots. For you guys that don’t understand what a labrum tear is, go get on Google, Wikipedia and figure it out.”

“The Chosen One” wasn’t done there. He even threatened to leak private information if White does give him a public apology.

“I’m owed a public apology. You’re gonna publicly scrutinize me, Dana White, you publicly need to apologize to me. I’ve done nothing but good stuff for the sport. I’ve done nothing but be a good model for the f*cking organization. I go out there and I fight with integrity. I covered your sport from the FOX desk a week before my fight. I always uphold my responsibilities with the organization. It’s time out for that. The word behind business is ‘man.’ You need to be a man, you owe me a public apology. And if I don’t get that, I’m gonna start leaking some sh*t that people don’t want in the wind. And I’m not even kidding about that.”