Tyron Woodley Dismisses Robbie Lawler, Says he Hid After Losing Title

Tyron Woodley isn’t excited about the idea of facing Robbie Lawler next.

Back in July 2016, Woodley earned a first-round knockout over “Ruthless” to capture the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title. For the first time in a year, Lawler returned to action against Donald Cerrone at UFC 214. He nabbed a unanimous decision victory.

On that same night, Woodley successfully defended his gold against Demian Maia. After the bout, UFC President Dana White said he was looking into booking Woodley vs. Lawler next. “The Chosen One” took exception to that idea on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour:”

“Why do I fight Lawler? What has he done in this last year besides crawl up in a ball and hide? That’s what Ronda Rousey did. He didn’t do that when he knocked out everybody else. I didn’t do that when I got knocked out. I came back, I shook myself else off, I got myself back up.”

While Woodley went on to say that he respects Lawler, he doesn’t feel he deserves the next title shot.

“I just don’t feel like someone that’s taken a year off, as much as I know Dana loves Robbie and the fans love Robbie — I love Robbie, Robbie’s a dope fighter, we were friends before that fight, I feel bad that we haven’t really communicated that much since then — but I just don’t feel as if a fighter who I knocked out in 46 seconds takes a year off, (then) comes back and wins a fight kinda close, and jumps right back into the title picture. So, there’s no clear contenders right now.”